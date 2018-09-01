Senior SC judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi is set to become the next Chief Justice of India

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi is set to become the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). His name has been recommended for the post by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to the government.

It is a norm that the prior to his retirement, the Chief Justice of India sends the name of his successor to the government. CJI Dipak Misra is slated to retire on October 2 and as per seniority, Justice Gogoi is the next in line.

As per the memorandum of procedure, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had written to the Chief Justice of India last month seeking the name of his successor.

If the recommendation is approved, Justice Gogoi is expected to take oath on October 2. He is slated to retire on November 17, 2019.