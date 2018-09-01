CinemaLatest NewsNEWS

Vijay Deverakonda’s GeethaGovindam breaks non-Baahubali record

Sep 1, 2018, 10:05 am IST
According to latest reports ,Vijay Deverakonda’s GeethaGovindam grossed more than Rs 5 Cr in Tamilnadu so far setting new record for a Telugu film. It is non-Baahubali record, declared a trade analyst.

“#GeethaGovindam is a non-Baahubali record holder in TN, grossing more than 5 CR in the state. Unexpected, undisputed blockbuster!,” he tweeted.

The film was not dubbed into Tamil language. The Telugu version has grossed such massive collection.

Vijay Deverakonda’s “Arjun Reddy” was watched by Tamil youth. The craze that he got from that cult love story helped him immensely.

After Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda is the only Telugu hero who has such huge collection in Tamilnadu.

