Man duped Lady Engineer of Lakhs claiming MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

Jyoti Ranjan promised to marry a US-based Indian software engineer after bragging about his make-belief company. He claimed to be a top-shot entrepreneur and the owner of a company which had MS Dhoni as a brand ambassador. In reality, though, Patna resident Jyoti Ranjan had no company, let alone a brand ambassador for it. His lies though came to light only after he had duped a US-based Indian software engineer of US$ 86,000.

It is reported that Jyoti came in contact with the woman in 2016 and made tall claims about himself and his company – Intilever Technology Private Limited. He even said that Dhoni was its brand ambassador and went to the extent of getting false news printed to show his achievements. Over the course of the next few years, he managed to get a total of US$ 86,000 from her and even promised to marry her.

It was when he asked for more money from the woman recently that she became suspicious and registered a complaint with Patna SSP Manu Maharaj. An FIR was filed at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station and the cops nabbed Jyoti. Subsequent investigations proved that there was no company, no brand ambassador and only false promises.