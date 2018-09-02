This is What Pranab Mukherjee says About his foundation ‘collaborating’ with RSS

Former president Pranab Mukherjee has dismissed reports of the ‘Pranab Mukherjee Foundation’ collaborating with the RSS in Haryana.

In a statement, the office of the former president denied media reports which had suggested that Pranab Mukherjee Foundation (PMF) could collaborate with the RSS in Haryana. The media reports came two months after Mukherjee had addressed an RSS annual event in Nagpur, inviting severe criticism from Congress and other left-wing parties.

“There have been reports in certain sections of the media suggesting that the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation (PMF) may collaborate with RSS in Haryana. It is categorically clarified that there is neither any existing collaboration nor is there any such move in the offing,” a statement issued by Mukherjee’s office said.

The media reports came close on the heels of Mukherjee’s visit to the inauguration ceremony of projects in Smartgram Yojana in Haryana’s Gurugram. The event was also attended by state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Mukherjee had already adopted villages in Gurugram’s Alipur in 2016.

In June, Mukherjee had addressed RSS workers at the valedictory function of the ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’ in Nagpur, the headquarters of the Sangh fountainhead.