Radhika Apte’s Murder Mystery AndhaDhun Trailer Out : Watch Here

The trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Tabu and Anil Dhawan among others, is out. It begins with introducing us to the protagonist (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), who is a happy-go-lucky blind piano player. We hear him saying that while many know the difficulties of a visually impaired person’s life, they do not know the benefits. Soon, we are introduced to the first benefit and second character of the film, Radhika Apte. Radhika plays the role of Ayushmann’s love interest.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the trailer of the film and captioned: “You can’t see what I can or maybe you can. ‘See’ for yourself! Apologies for the delay but here’s the AndhaDhuntrailer.”

You can’t see what I can…or maybe you can. ‘See’ for yourself! Apologies for the delay but here’s the #AndhaDhun trailer – https://t.co/dtPZ4NU8Tc#Tabu@radhika_apte#SriramRaghavan@Viacom18Movies@MatchboxPix@ZeeMusicCompany@AndhadhunFilm

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 1, 2018

For Ayushmann Khurrana, AndhaDhun will be the actor’s first release of this year. He was last seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte was last seen in PadMan opposite Akshay Kumar, which released earlier this year. She later made an appearance in Netflix’s Lust Stories and Ghoul.

AndhaDhun is slated to release on October 5, 2018.