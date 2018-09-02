Television Cable Wires Disrupted Monorail Train Services for Hours

A monorail train had to be stopped between Chembur and VN Purav Marg stations on Sunday after wires of TV cable network got entangled.

In the first instance, services came to halt due to obstruction because of dangling cables near VN Purav Marg. A few minutes later, the rake came to a halt due to malfunction in Automatic Train Protection System (ATPS). Both incidents happened around 3 pm.

Following the incident, officials of Fire Brigade were called who later cut the cable wires. “Monorail was put back to normal service at 4:40 pm,” authorities said. One of the fire officials confirmed that they found a cable had come down along the monorail’s route hampering its operations.

“The cable had got stuck in one of the coaches of the monorail’s frontside portion. We got to know that it was a TV cable and immediately supply to the same was stopped,” said the official.

Later, the fire brigade personnel used a 42-metre hydraulic platform to cut the cable