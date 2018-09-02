Terrorists’ Opens Fire On Security Forces; Trapped

The terrorists have opened fire on the security forces, which led to a gun battle between the two.

The ongoing battle is taking place in Jammu Kashmir’s Shopian district. In the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to the latest reports, 2-3 terrorists have been trapped in a house at Laddi Imam Sahib village.

Search operations have been launched and the entire area has been cordoned off.

In a joint operation, the special operations group (SOG) of police, army’s 44 RR and CRPF troopers laid a siege around the village.

This comes after the terrorists have released the family members of the policemen.

Further details awaiting.