These are the most underrated Mollywood actresses who deserve more

The Malayalam film industry is known to produce some of the most exceptional films that are generally appreciated by cinema lovers.

Most of our mainstreams films does revolve around films main man and the leading lady has nothing much to do other than appear charming and raving and mumble half-baked dialogues most of the times. It is one of the cause that some of the Malayalam actresses, despite being brilliantly talented and having effective on-screen charisma, become sidelined from the mainstream or end up as just a name in the supporting cast.

Check out our list of most underrated actresses in Malayalam:

Lena

Aparna Nair

Apoorva Bose

Jyothi krishna

Mythili

Ranchana Narayankutty

srinda arhaan

Aparna Gopinath

Also Read: These Bollywood Actresses Rejected Parent’s Wish to Join Bollywood