Woman kills ex-boyfriend , dumps body into river for this shocking reason

The police on Friday arrested two in the case of a murder of 23-year-old Sushil Kumar who was allegedly killed by the duo by overdosing of sleeping pills and then thrown into the Yamuna river. The accused have been identified as Dolly Choudhary and her accomplice Manish Choudhary. There was allegedly another man named Mohit Mavi also involved in the love triangle and Sushil’s murder.

A 20-year-old woman and her fiance were arrested for allegedly abducting, drugging and murdering her former boyfriend who, she alleged, had been threatening to post nude pictures of her on the internet to pressure her into continuing their relationship, police said.

The victim was unconscious when he was thrown into the river as the couple had given him sleeping pills, police said. The body is yet to be found.

Police said Dolly “plotted” Singh’s kidnapping and murder and roped in Chaudhary, who, she knew, was “desperate” to marry her despite knowing that she had no feelings for him. She was fed up with Singh’s “blackmailing” and had allegedly gone into depression.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the woman tricked her former boyfriend into meeting her in Mathura by saying she wanted to resolve their differences.

The two met at the Mathura railway station, from where Dolly took Singh for sightseeing. The two then went to a hotel room, where Singh ordered food and soft drinks. “While he was in the washroom, Dolly mixed sleeping pills in Singh’s drink. He fell unconscious after drinking it. Then, Dolly called Chaudhary and the duo made Singh sit between them on her scooter. They rode for more than six kilometres to reach the bridge,” Randhawa said.

Meanwhile, Singh’s father had filed an abduction case at Hauz Qazi police station since he hadn’t returned home since August 11. During investigation, police found texts between him and a number taken using fake documents. Police traced the location of the unknown number, which, they later found, belonged to?Dolly, police said. “We caught her from Mathura on Friday and she admitted to the crime. She led police to Chaudhary, who was arrested from a hotel in Mathura on Saturday,” an officer said.

Dolly told police she met a man named Mohit Mavi two years ago. Mavi helped her get a better job and the two entered into a live-in relationship. When Singh learnt about Mavi, he started blackmailing her.