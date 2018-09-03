Heavy Rains & Floods Kills 16; Air Force Called To Rescue Stranded Victims

After Kerala, now heavy rains are occurring in Uttar Pradesh leaving them reeling in a flood-like situation.

According to the latest report, at least 16 of them have been killed and 12 of them injured in the latest disaster. The government called in the India Air Force (IAF) to rescue the stranded people.

The IAF personnel rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts. Shahjahanpur bore the maximum brunt of the weather onslaught on Saturday as six people died after being struck by lightning, while seven were injured.

A statement by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner said, “Six people lost their lives in Shahjahanpur, while three died in Sitapur district and two people each in Auraiyya and Amethi”.

One person each died in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli and Unnao, it said, adding, all deaths took place on Saturday. Eighteen animals were killed and 461 houses or huts were damaged, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a widespread rainfall in the eastern & western parts on Monday & Tuesday.