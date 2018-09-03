IndiaKeralaLatest NewsNEWSPolitics

P.M Modi Meets Mohanlal: This is What Our Prime Minister Assured Mollywood Superstar

Sep 3, 2018, 04:38 pm IST
Actor Mohanlal is perhaps the greatest crowd puller in Malayalam Movie Industry and P.M Modi is one of the most followed leaders around the globe. The meeting of these two towering personalities is something that will thrill the fans of both the icons and it has happened.

Mohanlal met P.M Modi to invite him for a programme at the actor’s enterprise Viswasanthi Foundation. In their meeting, Modi has assured Mohanlal that he will be with Kerala in its efforts to reconstruct the state after the massive damage caused by the floods.

 

 

