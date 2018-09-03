PM Imran Khan’s Official Portrait Creates Controversy On Social Media

On the 31st of August, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has posed for his official portrait which has lead to controversy.

Irfan Ahson, a famous and expensive wedding photographer was the one to click the official portrait which he had to take in just 25 seconds.

He posted the click on his Facebook page:



The minute the photo was uploaded on his social page, comments and like began to come in

Arshia Butt posted on Facebook: “Your best one so far, Masha Allah.”

One user, Shaheen Fatima Khan said: “Awesome!” she then added compared Ahson’s portrait of Khan to that of former White House photographer Pete Souza. Naz Ali meanwhile said: “I love it! Amazing picture, of course he is our prime minister, but great work done by you.”

Like the 2nd side to a coin, the haters came in alleging that the photographer was charged 3.5 million Rupees. Some questions the PM’s austerity measures.

Sobia Talpur posted on Facebook: “Aur yeh sadgi hai (And this is simplicity)? By the way, how much are you charging him?”

Asim Kamal Khan posted: “Now who is going to book you after you charge 3.5 million rupees for this shoot?”

Tweep @palh890 posted: “So how have you charged for Imran Khan’s official photo? Clarify it and close this discussion.”

Ahson squashed the rumours with a Twitter post:

HAHAH This is hilarious! I did probono (FREE) as my very tiny little input for the naya Pakistan he envisions! And may he succeed Inshallah. And yes as my senior from Aitchison he deserved special discount :). Haters will hate! pic.twitter.com/bUREZre1Xi — Irfan Ahson (@AhsonIrfan) August 29, 2018

In response to his clarification, tweep @Salman_Qadeer wrote: “Thank you for your service. This click of our honourable PM @ImranKhanPTI is awesome.”

@Qudsia_Kamran tweeted: “Thanks for the insight. This is called propaganda, our society at its lowest.”

But after the cost, faults were found with the photo

Some were unhappy with the framing and editing of the shot.

Faisal S. Shaikh posted on Facebook: “Good try. However, the Pakistan flag on the left is not completely in the picture. PM could be sitting in the middle of the chair and the chair could be in the middle of the flags. First and last points could have been done before the PM’s arrival.”

Ahmad Saad Seddiqi posted in Urdu: “Should have at least taken one picture where the Pakistan flag was completely visible.”

Rbeea Sufyan wrote on Facebook: “Okay I’ll be honest, the picture is amazing, the person is amazing, but the editing is too fake. His eyes look cartoonish. I’m honest in my opinion.”