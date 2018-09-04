40-Year-Old Bridge Collapsed: One Killed and Many Injured

Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata collapsed in West Bengal’s capital on Tuesday. One person was killed and 25 others were injured in the incident. State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said she has heard about the death of five persons but it is yet to be confirmed.

“All those who were trapped have been rescued,” West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim, who was on the spot of the bridge collapse, informed media. He also added that there were no official confirmation of any casualties yet. “It was a 40-year-old bridge. As of now there has been no casualty, but search operations are underway, let us wait,” he said.

The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded Alipore area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the Majerhat Railway Station and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs.