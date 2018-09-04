EducationInternationalLatest NewsNEWS

Chinese School welcomes Kindergarten students with Sexy ‘Pole Dance’: See Video

The local education authority's explanation was also not convincing as they said the performance was intended to "lighten up the atmosphere."

Sep 4, 2018, 04:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

A kindergarten school in south-east China caused outrage among parents after there was a pole-dancing session to welcome the students after the summer holidays. A footage of the pole dancing was shared online and sees a woman dressed in skimpy clothes dancing around a pole, while children aged between 3-6 years watched as they entered.

The bizarre incident took place at Xinshashui Kindergarten in Shenzhen. The act sure caused an uproar as parents were shocked to see such a performance, some even considering to remove their pupils from the school altogether.

See Video: 

Also Read: School Bus stuck on Heavy flood: Students Climb Roof: Video

The local education authority’s explanation was also not convincing as they said the performance was intended to “lighten up the atmosphere.” The pre-school’s principal Lai Rong issued an apology reading, “We apologise for not putting more consideration into the planning of the dance performance and for causing a bad experience among students and parents.”

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 19, 2017, 09:27 am IST

Celebrity actresses who do yoga

May 30, 2018, 08:15 pm IST

The Philippines will go to war over the South China Sea If soldiers are hurt: Philippine President

Oct 6, 2017, 05:10 pm IST

Burqa ban in Denmark, on the grounds that it is a sign of oppression

Aug 29, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Latest Yoga Video by Shilpa Shetty is a major motivation for yoga enthusiasts: Watch

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close