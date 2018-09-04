Chinese School welcomes Kindergarten students with Sexy ‘Pole Dance’: See Video

A kindergarten school in south-east China caused outrage among parents after there was a pole-dancing session to welcome the students after the summer holidays. A footage of the pole dancing was shared online and sees a woman dressed in skimpy clothes dancing around a pole, while children aged between 3-6 years watched as they entered.

The bizarre incident took place at Xinshashui Kindergarten in Shenzhen. The act sure caused an uproar as parents were shocked to see such a performance, some even considering to remove their pupils from the school altogether.

The local education authority’s explanation was also not convincing as they said the performance was intended to “lighten up the atmosphere.” The pre-school’s principal Lai Rong issued an apology reading, “We apologise for not putting more consideration into the planning of the dance performance and for causing a bad experience among students and parents.”