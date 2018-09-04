Founder of militant Afghan Haqqani network group dies

Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the militant Haqqani network, one of the most powerful and feared groups in the Afghan insurgency, has died after a long illness, the Taliban announced on Tuesday.

Haqqani, who founded the network in the 1970s, relinquished operational leadership of the group some years ago to his son Sirajuddin Haqqani, now deputy leader of the Afghan Taliban.

He was a member of Quetta Shura, a terrorist organisation comprising Afghan Taliban leaders, who are believed to be based in Balochistan, according to US media reports.

Haqqani was an instrumental figure in keeping the Taliban together after the death of former Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar.

Haqqani was closely tied to al Qaeda leaders and had played a key role in supporting the terror group in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Haqqani is the father of Taliban deputy emir and military commander Sirajuddin Haqqani.