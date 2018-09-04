IndiaNEWS

How To Be A Good Daughter-In-Law 101: Crash Course By IIT

Sep 4, 2018, 07:57 am IST
1 minute read
perfect daughter-in-law
crash course to be the perfect daughter-in-law

Ever wished there was a crash course on how to be the perfect daughter-in-law? Well, your wish just came true.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)’s IIT has developed a 3-month course for new brides. The venerable university’s course prepares women for marriage.

The course titled-  ‘Daughters’ Pride — Beti Mera Abhimaan’ has been initiated by Young Skilled India Start-Up which is incubated with the Malviya Nav Parivartan Kendra of IIT-BHU.

The CEO of the ‘Young Skilled India’, Neeraj Srivastava said:  “Young girls on the verge of marriage are often saddled with complexes which makes it difficult for them to adjust in a new household. This course teaches them how to make adjustments and deal with situations that emerge after marriage.”

READ ALSO:  India Couture Week 2018 Day 1: See Amazing Bridal Dress Avatars of Celebrities

Why is there not a similar course for men?

Srivastava replied that men need not be counselled on the issue so that they can also learn to make adjustments with their wives.

“At the moment, we have only this course in mind,” he said. The three-month course has been specially designed for girls to train them in improving self-confidence, interpersonal skills that help in dealing with members of the new family, problem-solving skills, stress handling and computer skills.

Counsellors address queries girls may have regarding marriage, balancing marriage and career, and avoiding clashes in the family. “The way in which we have worked out the syllabus will help the brides-to-be to become confident of a new life that often changes life completely for them. There is the flexibility of syllabus and we will address those issues that trouble the students more. The brides, on one hand, have to build up a relationship with the husband and, on the other, adjust to multiple relationships in the new environment,” said Srivastava.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 24, 2017, 10:48 am IST

Here is some new things about Manju Warrier

Jun 8, 2018, 01:55 pm IST

Four Leaders Are In Race For BJP Chief in Kerala: Sobha Surendran Proposed Her Own Name

whastapp
Jul 14, 2017, 12:15 pm IST

Arab deported for insulting wife on WhatsApp

Jan 15, 2018, 06:22 am IST

Rahul to visit Amethi today , posters show Rahul as ‘Ram’ and PM Modi as ‘Ravana’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close