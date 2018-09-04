IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Indian Air Force MiG 27 fighter jet crashes in Jodhpur

Sep 4, 2018, 10:15 am IST
An Indian Air Force MiG 27 fighter jet crashed today in a field near Jodhpur. The jet burst into flames and was completely destroyed in the crash. The MiG 27’s pilot was able to safely eject from the jet.

Photos from the crash site showed a huge fire and debris located in a small area. A large number of locals were also seen gathered around the crash site.

The aircraft had taken off from the Indian Air Force’s Jodhpur airbase.

The Banar plane crash has come nearly two months after five persons, including a pregnant engineer and a pedestrian, were killed and three others injured when a small private plane belonging to gutka baron Deepak Kothari crashed in the thickly populated suburb of Ghatkopar, officials said.

