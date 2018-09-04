Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Soldiers; Civilian Injured

A grenade attack has been taken place at the borders in which a civilian has been injured.

The grenade attack took place at Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The terrorists threw the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s D/177 battalion’s troops at the Sangrama chowk.

3 CRPF soldiers and a civilian have been injured in the attack, and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The security forces have launched search operations to nab the terrorists.