All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Hima Shankar

Hima Shankar, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam. In fact, many housemates have termed her as a ‘threat’ too. Her dark black eyes, black curly hair holds the attention of her audience on the screen.

Hima Shankar is a 31-years-old who was born on 2 June 1980 in Kodakara, Thrissur, Kerala, India. She is called by the name ‘Iceberg’ by her near and dear ones. She was interested in acting since her childhood. During her teenage, she was very bubbly and naughty.

She did her higher schooling from St Don Bosco Girls High School Kodakara, Kodakara and secondary education from Rajarshi Memorial Higher Secondary School, Aloor. She is graduate in BA (Sanskrit Vedanta) from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrith, Kalady. She did her post graduation in Theatre Arts from University of Calicut (School of Drama and Fine Arts), Malappuram.

In 2016, she won NP Abu Memorial Award and Jaihind TV Best Actress Award for ‘Kalpanthakalam’.

After working in a lot of theatre plays, she moved to the Malayalam Film Industry in 2010 and debut with the movie ‘Sufi Paranja Katha’.

She has appeared in many movies like ‘Yugapurushan’, ‘Apoorvaragam’, ‘Iyobinte Pusthakam’, ‘Ottakolam’, ‘Aaradi’, ‘Himalayathile Kashmalan’, etc.

She revealed about her casting couch experience publically. She said that many people offered her chance in films with the ‘Bed with acting package’ but she rejected it.

