How To Do A Messy Topknot Hairstyle?

Think no more about what hairstyle to opt if you are in a rush. A simple messy topknot is enough. The essential part prior to any hairstyle would be to blow and dry your hair.

If you want to add a little oomph to your boring topknot, try adding a little volume on the loose topknot like Vanessa Hudgens. The best part about this laid-back hairstyle is it can be worn anywhere – to parties, out with friends or even to the gym! To create it, you simply gather your hair into a ponytail on top of your head. Loosely secure with a band. Wrap hair around the loose band and secure with another band for a tight, yet messy look and voilà: a cool look that barely takes any extra time at all.

