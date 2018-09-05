FashionTrendy Hacks

How To Do A Messy Topknot Hairstyle?

Sep 5, 2018, 09:44 pm IST
Less than a minute
Topknot-Hairstyle

Think no more about what hairstyle to opt if you are in a rush. A simple messy topknot is enough. The essential part prior to any hairstyle would be to blow and dry your hair.

If you want to add a little oomph to your boring topknot, try adding a little volume on the loose topknot like Vanessa Hudgens. The best part about this laid-back hairstyle is it can be worn anywhere – to parties, out with friends or even to the gym! To create it, you simply gather your hair into a ponytail on top of your head. Loosely secure with a band. Wrap hair around the loose band and secure with another band for a tight, yet messy look and voilà: a cool look that barely takes any extra time at all.

Also Read: High French Braid With Pouf Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 17, 2018, 05:26 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Natural Steps for Men Face Care

Feb 10, 2018, 09:23 am IST

Beauty Hacks: Easy ways to Get Pink Lips Naturally At Home

how-to-dress-for-your-body-shape-
Feb 27, 2018, 11:07 am IST

Fashion Hacks: Dressing Tips For Different Body Shapes

Jan 15, 2018, 09:56 am IST

Beauty Hacks: Hand Care Tips At Home

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close