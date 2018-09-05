Man’s Backpack Blasts Near US Embassy; SEE VIDEO

A shocking VIDEO emerged where a man’s backpack blasts off near the US Embassy. It was an attack gone wrong.

An Egyptian man was arrested outside the US Embassy in Cairo on Tuesday after chemicals in his backpack caught fire, in what authorities said was a botched attack.

See VIDEO uploaded by the VOICE OF AMERICA:

VIDEO: Moment of suspected botched attack outside US Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

? Egypt Police Arrest Man with Homemade Bomb Near US Embassyhttps://t.co/mSdwb9m5MG pic.twitter.com/1ACobEkiyr — The Voice of America (@VOANews) September 4, 2018

No one was harmed in the incident, which took place just outside the heavy blast walls that surround the embassy in Garden City, a leafy neighbourhood in the heart of the capital. The US Embassy is next to the British Embassy, which is also heavily fortified.

The Interior Ministry identified the man as 24-year-old Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, and said his backpack contained a bottle of flammable chemicals. It said he embraced an “extremist” ideology and that he intended to use the material he carried in a “hostile” act.

The ministry did not provide further information to support its accusations.

READ ALSO: Egypt Security Forces thwarted a suicide bomb attack on a church

The man was arrested by the police who was led away after his pants and shoes were stripped off in the search.

The US Embassy said in a series of tweets:

[1 of 3] • We are aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates. We are aware of reports that public transportation near the area has been disrupted due to the incident. Please exercise caution. — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

[2 of 3] •U.S. Citizens should/not come to the Embassy at this time. Please email [email protected] with any questions.

•U.S. Citizens: Sign up for Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates at https://t.co/UMoke72V75. — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

[3 of 3] •Get SMS from the Embassy by sending your phone # to [email protected] — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

The area around the embassy is heavily policed, with concrete barriers blocking vehicular traffic in its immediate vicinity.