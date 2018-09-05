Rahul Gandhi shares pictures from his Kailash Yatra : See Pics

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared pictures of Mansarovar lake during his Kailash Yatra and added that ‘there is no hatred here’.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Gandhi expressed contentment on his trip to Kailash Mansarovar and said that “a man goes to Kailash when it calls him.” He further described the waters of Mansarovar lake as “gentle, tranquil and calm.” “The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India,” Gandhi tweeted.

A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you.#KailashYatra — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India.#KailashYatra pic.twitter.com/x6sDEY5mjX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

The Congress president embarked on a 12-day trip to Kailash Mansarovar on August 31 via Nepal. He is likely to cover a distance of 60 kilometres on foot. Gandhi’s trip to Kailash Mansarovar has been questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter demanding an explanation from the Congress President. Accusing Gandhi of being a “Chinese spokesperson,” BJP’s Sambit Patra had said, “You are Rahul Gandhi, not ‘Chinese’ Gandhi. What is it that you always speak in favour of the neighbouring country?”