Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Rushed to Hospital

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are all set to welcome their second child now. The star wife is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital and reportedly, the good news is expected anytime soon. In fact, Mira’s mother was also spotted by the paparazzi coming out of the hospital’s building with that hint of a smile on her face.

The star couple is already blessed with a daughter, named Misha. Mira was spotted on a dinner date last night with hubby Shahid. She looked radiant, flaunting that pregnancy glow, wearing a blue dress.

Shahid, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has earlier stated that he will take a break from the film’s promotion once the baby is here. He said, “During Misha’s birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn’t work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances”.