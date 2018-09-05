InternationalLatest NewsNEWSTravel & Tourismtravelmania

Stingray Attacks Man on Penis while Swimming in Resort’s Pool: Video

The man's colleagues did not have the proper equipment to deal with the fish, so it was very painful to remove the barb.

A tourist taking a dip in the waters by the Hainan resort city of Sanya. The man returned withering on the shore as a stingray stung him near the crotch. A large crowd gathered around and paramedics rushed to him.

The Stingray had managed to get its barbed tail into the man’s shorts as he ran back to the shore in pain. Firefighters and other tourists gathered around him but did not know how to help him. The man’s colleagues did not have the proper equipment to deal with the fish, so it was very painful to remove the barb. The firemen present, cut the venomous barb as advised by the paramedics and took him to the hospital.

The condition of the man is not yet known, unclear if he was exposed to their venom. While all the efforts were ongoing to release the man and take him to the hospital, the stingray died.

