Fans Wish Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar A Speedy Recovery

Sep 6, 2018, 07:15 am IST
Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar hospitalized

Veteran Bollywood actor, producer & screenwriter Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized on Wednesday.

The 95-year-old actor was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Bandra, Mumbai. .The veteran actor was suffering from chest pains.

Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of Kumar, gave a health update on the ailing actor via Twitter.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award winner has battled respiratory issues in the past and has sought treatment for the same.

We all wish him a speedy recovery.

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s best-known actors, has appeared in classics such as  Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur andRam Aur Shyam.

He was last seen on the silver screen in 1998 in Qila. He is married to actress Saira Banu.

