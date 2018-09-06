Fans Wish Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar A Speedy Recovery

Veteran Bollywood actor, producer & screenwriter Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized on Wednesday.
The 95-year-old actor was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Bandra, Mumbai. .The veteran actor was suffering from chest pains.
Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of Kumar, gave a health update on the ailing actor via Twitter.
Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF
The Dadasaheb Phalke award winner has battled respiratory issues in the past and has sought treatment for the same.
We all wish him a speedy recovery.
Dilip Kumar, one of India’s best-known actors, has appeared in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur andRam Aur Shyam.
He was last seen on the silver screen in 1998 in Qila. He is married to actress Saira Banu.
