Simple Break Breakfast Recipe- Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Here is an easy recipe for breakfast using bread. This Spicy Bread MasalaStir Fry is a welcome change and a good way to finish a packet of bread before it’s expiry date.
Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry
Ingredients
- Bread Slices – 5
- Diced Onions – 1 small
- Diced Tomatoes – 1 medium
- Slit Green Chillies – 2 small
- Curry Leaves – A small sprig
- Finely Chopped Cilantro (Malli Ella) – A few
- Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp
- Tomato Ketchup – 1 tbsp (optional)
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – as needed
Method
- Remove the edges from the bread and slice it into cubes.
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan and splutter mustard seeds. Saute onions until translucent.
- Add curry leaves, green chillies and tomatoes along with salt and continue sauteing until the tomatoes are cooked.
- Add ginger garlic paste and saute for 2 minutes.
- Reduce heat and add cilantro, turmeric powder and chilly powder. Stir-fry for a minute.
- If using ketchup, add it to the pan. Add a few tablespoons of water and mix the masala.
- Throw in the bread chunks and toss everything together and remove from stove top.
