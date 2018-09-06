Simple Break Breakfast Recipe- Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Here is an easy recipe for breakfast using bread. This Spicy Bread MasalaStir Fry is a welcome change and a good way to finish a packet of bread before it’s expiry date.

Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Ingredients

Bread Slices – 5

Diced Onions – 1 small

Diced Tomatoes – 1 medium

Slit Green Chillies – 2 small

Curry Leaves – A small sprig

Finely Chopped Cilantro (Malli Ella) – A few

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp

Tomato Ketchup – 1 tbsp (optional)

Oil – 2 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – as needed

READ ALSO: Kerala Style Beaten Rice Flakes For Breakfast- Aval Vilayichathu

Method