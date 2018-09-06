FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Simple Break Breakfast Recipe- Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Sep 6, 2018, 02:33 pm IST
Less than a minute
Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry
Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry for breakfast

Here is an easy recipe for breakfast using bread. This Spicy Bread MasalaStir Fry is a welcome change and a good way to finish a packet of bread before it’s expiry date.

Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Ingredients

  • Bread Slices – 5
  • Diced Onions – 1 small
  • Diced Tomatoes – 1 medium
  • Slit Green Chillies – 2 small
  • Curry Leaves – A small sprig
  • Finely Chopped Cilantro (Malli Ella) – A few
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
  • Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp
  • Tomato Ketchup – 1 tbsp (optional)
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Water – as needed

Method

  • Remove the edges from the bread and slice it into cubes.
  • Heat oil in a non-stick pan and splutter mustard seeds. Saute onions until translucent.
  • Add curry leaves, green chillies and tomatoes along with salt and continue sauteing until the tomatoes are cooked.
  • Add ginger garlic paste and saute for 2 minutes.
  • Reduce heat and add cilantro, turmeric powder and chilly powder. Stir-fry for a minute.
  • If using ketchup, add it to the pan. Add a few tablespoons of water and mix the masala.
  • Throw in the bread chunks and toss everything together and remove from stove top.

