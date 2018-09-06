‘Wants To Marry Salman Khan’ 24-Year-Old Woman Runs From Home

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s security guards had turned away a 24-year-old woman from the actor’s house.

The Uttrakhand mental woman had run away from her home because she wanted to marry the Bollywood actor.

She left her home on August 11, and after reaching Mumbai, she went to Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where Salman Khan lives, but security guards did not let her in.

Later she was spotted walking aimlessly on a bridge on the Eastern Freeway and some people alerted the police.

The police took her into custody and sent her for a medical examination.

Doctors found that she suffers from a mental ailment, following which police started a probe to find out her family.

She initially only said that she had come to Mumbai to marry Salman Khan, but on August 29 she revealed a few phone numbers.

One of those numbers was of her father, who was then contacted. He reached Mumbai the next day and after due verification, she was handed over to him.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actor Salman Khan who is back from Malta to attend the press conference of his upcoming show, Bigg Boss 12 made a grand entry at the most-awaited television show of the year.

Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming flick Bharat, in Malta, along with his co-stars Sunil Grover and Katrina Kaif. Now, when Bigg Boss is just around the corner, the actor is back to woo his audience once again with the much-awaited show of the year!