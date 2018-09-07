23-Year-Old Beaten By Seniors For Dropping Cellphone  

In a shocking turn of events, a 23-year-old was beaten by his seniors for dropping a cellphone.

The 1st year BA Commerce student of DC School of Management and Technology, Idukki Kerala, has been hospitalized after he was ragged & beaten by his seniors.

“I was beaten up for almost three hours,” 23-year-old Athul Mohan said.

Mohan, who sustained severe injuries on his legs, said “I was threatened of dire consequences and forced to accompany the seniors outside the campus. They told me to hold a rod to the ground, and in the same hand, I was asked to hold my phone. They then kept on beating me with sticks on the same hand and said neither the rod nor the phone should fall. As soon as the mobile fell off my hand, three of them starting beating me severely.”

In the medical report, a doctor said swelling and dehydration, among other injury signs, were noticed on the student.

Mohan had joined the college in June.

Initially, he had lied to his seniors that he has fits (convulsion). But they got to know that he was lying and was then severely beaten up.

Based on his complaint, the police has registered a case against the 5 seniors. The head of the commerce department has confirmed a complaint has been received and that an internal committee will look into it.

Principal Dr Shankar Rajeev said, “The student has withdrawn his complaint, admitting it was an error of judgement on his part”.

Mohan denied this. The police confirmed that the complaint stands.

Ragging is not uncommon in the DC School of Management and Technology. Students revealed that many had faced ragging and were too frightened to leave their hostels.

“We have paid money to study, not to be ragged. We have complained to the anti-ragging cell but we are being pressured to withdraw our complaint. We don’t want to do this,” said a student.