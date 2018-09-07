Bollywood actresses and their embarrassing falls in public: See Pics

Sona Mohapatra

Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra had to face a rather embarrassing situation when she tripped and fell down while performing during the Lakme Fashion Week in 2013.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen almost tripped while she was walking the ramp at IIJW 2012. Luckily, her mother came to the rescue and removed a part of her gown that came under her shoe.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana, who was the showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura at the grand finale of Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week (WIFW) Autumn-Winter 2014 in New Delhi, had an oops moment as she struggled with her black gown. She looked very uncomfortable and almost tripped on the ramp.

Kajol

Kajol has recently attended an event at a mall in Mumbai. But, she had to face an embarrassing moment as she lost her balance and near fell down while she was walking towards the venue. However, the guards near her handled her. Well, this is not the first time, when the actress falls down at an event. Earlier in 2015, during the trailer launch of her film Dilwale, she was saved by her co-star Varun Dhawan from an embarrassing fall.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was the show stopper at the Blenders Pride Fashion Show in 2010. She was walking down the ramp with full grace but then lost her balance and fell down. But, she got up and continued walking with a smile on her face.

Poonam Dhillon

In May 2014, Poonam Dhillon had participated in a fashion show for charity and she had tripped over her sari on the ramp while waving to the crowds. The actress faced a very embarrassing situation. Despite losing her balance and falling none so subtly, the veteran actress regained her poise and completed her walk.