Congress leader announces Rs 5 lakh for ‘cutting off” BJP MLA’s tongue

Former Maharashtra minister allegedly announced a reward on Thursday

Sep 7, 2018, 08:37 am IST
A former Maharashtra minister allegedly announced a reward on Thursday for anyone who “cuts off the tongue” of BJP MLA Ram Kadam, whose “would abduct the girl a boy has liked” statement has triggered a huge controversy.

In a video of an event at Buldhana in eastern Maharashtra, Subodh Saoji, a Congress leader and a former state minister, was purportedly heard saying that Kadam’s statement was unbecoming of a legislator.

“…and therefore, I am announcing a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who comes forward and cuts off his tongue,” he purportedly said. Saoji could not be contacted for comments.

At a “Dahi Handi” event in his Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night, Kadam had told youngsters that they could tell him if they liked a girl and he would “abduct” her for them even if she rejected their proposal.
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Kadam over his remark, seeking his reply.

