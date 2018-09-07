InternationalLatest NewsNEWS

High school teacher gets eight years in jail for having sex with minor student

Sep 7, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

A former Cypress Springs High School teacher has been sentenced to serve eight years in Texas prison after being accused of having sex and smoking marijuana with an underage male student.

In November 2017, Michelle Schiffer was charged with improper relationship with a student and sex assault of a child aged 14-17.

Court documents stated Schiffer admitted to the relationship after another student informed school officials of the alleged sex. Investigators said the incident took place in July last year.

Also Read : Mentally ill man tied to tree, beaten over kidnapping suspicion, Video goes viral

The tipster also told authorities the victim was a 15-year-old at the time.

Schiffer pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday.

Following her arrest, Schiffer was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 14, 2017, 06:46 pm IST

Video : What Pakistani and Indian people are thinking about each other

relief camp
Aug 29, 2018, 09:35 am IST

These Incidents of Materials Being Stolen From Relief Camps in Kerala Will Boil Your Blood

Aug 24, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Italian DJ allegedly Assaulted by Air India Staff: Shares Video

Sep 2, 2018, 10:54 pm IST

After Flood, Deadly Rat Fever Grips Various Parts of Kerala

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close