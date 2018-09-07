High school teacher gets eight years in jail for having sex with minor student

A former Cypress Springs High School teacher has been sentenced to serve eight years in Texas prison after being accused of having sex and smoking marijuana with an underage male student.

In November 2017, Michelle Schiffer was charged with improper relationship with a student and sex assault of a child aged 14-17.

Court documents stated Schiffer admitted to the relationship after another student informed school officials of the alleged sex. Investigators said the incident took place in July last year.

Also Read : Mentally ill man tied to tree, beaten over kidnapping suspicion, Video goes viral

The tipster also told authorities the victim was a 15-year-old at the time.

Schiffer pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday.

Following her arrest, Schiffer was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave.