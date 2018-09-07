Latest Fuel Prices Continues To Burn Common Man’s pockets

The consecutive rise in the fuel prices continues and the value of Indian Rupee falls down along with the global price rise in crude oil.
Here are the latest fuel prices in the country:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
79.99
72.07
|
79.51
71.55
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
82.88
74.92
|
82.42
74.50
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
87.39
76.51
|
86.91
75.96
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.13
76.17
|
82.62
75.61
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.30
77.18
|
82.82
76.64
