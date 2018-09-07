IndiaNEWS

Latest Fuel Prices Continues To Burn Common Man’s pockets

Sep 7, 2018, 11:34 am IST
The consecutive rise in the fuel prices continues and the value of Indian Rupee falls down along with the global price rise in crude oil.

Here are the latest fuel prices in the country:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

79.99

 

72.07

  

79.51

 

71.55
 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

82.88

 

74.92

  

82.42

 

74.50
 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

87.39

 

76.51

  

86.91

 

75.96
 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

83.13

 

76.17

  

82.62

 

75.61
 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

83.30

 

77.18

  

82.82

 

76.64

