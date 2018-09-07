“Make Hindi Communication Simple” PM Modi at Hindi Committee meeting

Have you felt that the Hindi language is too complicated, particularly in the government offices?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on the use of Hindi language for official purposes and suggested to government officials that they avoid complex terms to make the communication simple.

The prime minister made the suggestion at the 31st meeting of the Central Hindi Committee chaired by him.

He stressed that Hindi should be spread through day-to-day conversations and complex technical terms should be avoided or used negligibly for official purposes, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Emphasising the need to reduce the gap between the usage of Hindi in government and the society, Modi said educational institutions can help in leading this campaign.

He also said that the country is proud of the world’s oldest Indian language like Tamil and that all the languages in the country can enrich Hindi.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal, chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat and other dignitaries were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the members of the committee for creative and practical suggestions.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also released Gujarati-Hindi Fund published by Central Hindi Directorate.