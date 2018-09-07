Rakhi Sawant’s latest dance moves with Pawan Singh goes viral : Watch Video

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant’s latest sexy dance with superstar Pawan Singh goes viral on internet.

Rakhi, whose real name is Neeru Bheda was recently seen in Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show Juzz Baatt…Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, where she was called by the name of Neeru and she got emotional after that.

Pawan Singh, on the other hand is the Badshah of Bhojpuri industry. He is one of the sought-after stars, who has delivered many blockbusters. His latest release Wanted also performed well at the box office. People like him and his videos always garner love on social media.

Rakhi and Pawan’s hot sensuous song will break the internet once it releases. Till then, you can catch a glimpse of the videos and photos.

