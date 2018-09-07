Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali at Sara’s Convocation Ceremony : See Pics

Sara has completed her graduation and like proud parents, Sachin and Anjali attended the ceremony. The three posed for a few pictures with their adorable daughter.

Needless to say, that all three of them could not stop smiling as they posed for pictures together. Donning the convocation attire, Sara looked the spitting image of her mother Anjali. In another snap, Sara is seen reaching out to one of the college members for receiving her degree. The pictures were captioned, “I did what??.”

View this post on Instagram I did what?? A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on Sep 6, 2018 at 10:47am PDT



Recently Sara was seen letting her hair down with her friends in Bali. She was seen sitting on a giant unicorn float and we are sure that she was having a ball of a time in Bali with her friends. ‘To infinity pool and beyond?,’ wrote Sara as the caption of her new photo. After completing her studies from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, Sara went on to pursue her studies in London.

Recently, Sara was spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s grand engagement at Antilia. Flaunting her fuchsia pink lehenga and her pink lehenga, Sara looked million dollars in the outfit and took the Internet to the sensation.