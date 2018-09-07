See how to Avail Jio Free 1 GB Data Offer with Cadbury’s Chocolate Pack

After several lucrative deals, the telecom operator has introduced a new Jio Dairy Milk offer, which proffers an exciting offer for its customers. The customers stand a chance to get 1GB of 4G data free on the purchase of Dairy Milk chocolate. This new offer from Jio is valid till the end of September 30.

The users can avail the free 1GB data by scanning the barcode from the wrapper of the chocolate. Moreover, the customers can avail the additional 4G data above the regular Jio data plan. The new Jio Cadbury Dairy Milk offer is currently live on the company’s official app – MyJio app.

The free additional 4GB data from Reliance Jio will be added to the MyJio account within 7 to 8 working days, and it can be transferred to any other Jio subscriber by the user. Moreover, the Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate worth Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 40, and Rs 100 are eligible for the free data.