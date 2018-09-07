celebritiesLatest NewsNEWS

These are the popular Bollywood actresses who turned from Rich to Poor : See Pics

Sep 7, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Bollywood Celebrities are the amongst the most followed celebrities on all the social networking platforms. They spend their lives in luxury and extravagance remembering their fame and fans.

However, some of them by one means or another don’t figure out how to keep up their wealth and have a tendency to lose all that they have earned. Such celebrities turn from riches to rags inside no time.

Geetanjali Nagpal :-

Being a successful model, she got too addicted of drugs. She was found begging on the streets Delhi.

Alisha Khan :-

The actress belonged to a royal family. But, she was last seen on streets of Delhi in pathetic condition.

Vimi :-

After divorce, this famous actress got alcohol addicted and expired in a Govt Hospital.

Meena Kumari :-

This bollywood queen, got addicted to alcohol and died, leaving behind lot of debts.

Mitali Sharma :-

Bhojpuri actress and model, Mitali Sharma was recently found bagging in Mumbai.

Parveen Babi :-

Being the bold actress, she was found dead in her Mumbai flat with proverty.

