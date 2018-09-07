Latest NewsNEWSTerrorism

Two Terrorists of ‘Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir’ Group Arrested

Adding further, he claimed that the duo, hailing from Kashmir, was arrested near the Red Fort area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Sep 7, 2018, 04:57 pm IST
The Special Cell of Delhi police on Friday arrested two terrorists near Red Fort in the national capital. The militants are suspected to be associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), a report claimed.

“Two suspected terrorists associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) have been arrested here by Delhi Police’s Special Cell,” a senior police official told PTI.



The arrested terrorists were associated with ISJK, the terror outfit influenced by Islamic State ideology, he said.

