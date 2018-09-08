7-Day Cucumber Diet For Faster Weight Loss

The cucumber the cucumber can help the body get rid of the excess water, especially if you consume it on a daily basis. It can be perfect for a full detoxification, removing acne and cleansing the entire skin on the face. That is why many face masks include cucumbers.

Meal plan

Start this cucumber diet by following this meal plan:

Breakfast

You will need a low-fat yoghurt with no added sugars and add 200 grams of sliced cucumbers and mix them. In case you still feel hungry, slice 2 peaches or 1 apple and consume them.

Lunch

The lunch consists of a large plate of cucumber salad and a slice of toasted wheat bread. Sometimes you can boil or bake 2 potatoes, and replace the bread.

Another recipe you could try for lunch is a large plate of cucumber salad; two potatoes (boiled or baked) or 3 slices of toasted whole wheat bread; and 2 eggs / 150 grams of tuna or 150 grams white meat.

Cucumber shake

In between meals you can always drink cucumber shake. There is no limited amount.

Ingredients:

A handful of spinach

20 g of almonds and walnuts

1 apple

Ginger

1 cucumber

Instructions:

Blend the spinach, cucumber, and apple along with their peels and add the ginger. Add the almonds and walnuts and consume it right away.

This shake is a rich source of iron, calcium, fiber, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin E, etc.

Dinner

For dinner you won’t need to eat many different foods, you will only need 300 g of any fruit you like and make a fruit salad.

For best results

If you want the best results for only 7 days, you will need to focus on a more rigorous diet. For breakfast, eat only the yoghurt with 200 g cucumbers and fruit. For lunch, eat only a large plate of cucumber salad with a piece of dried bread. While for dinner you must eat only a fruit salad.

