7-Day Cucumber Diet For Faster Weight Loss

The cucumber the cucumber can help the body get rid of the excess water, especially if you consume it on a daily basis. It can be perfect for a full detoxification, removing acne and cleansing the entire skin on the face. That is why many face masks include cucumbers.
- Meal plan
Start this cucumber diet by following this meal plan:
- Breakfast
You will need a low-fat yoghurt with no added sugars and add 200 grams of sliced cucumbers and mix them. In case you still feel hungry, slice 2 peaches or 1 apple and consume them.
- Lunch
The lunch consists of a large plate of cucumber salad and a slice of toasted wheat bread. Sometimes you can boil or bake 2 potatoes, and replace the bread.
Another recipe you could try for lunch is a large plate of cucumber salad; two potatoes (boiled or baked) or 3 slices of toasted whole wheat bread; and 2 eggs / 150 grams of tuna or 150 grams white meat.
- Cucumber shake
In between meals you can always drink cucumber shake. There is no limited amount.
Ingredients:
- A handful of spinach
- 20 g of almonds and walnuts
- 1 apple
- Ginger
- 1 cucumber
- Instructions:
Blend the spinach, cucumber, and apple along with their peels and add the ginger. Add the almonds and walnuts and consume it right away.
This shake is a rich source of iron, calcium, fiber, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin E, etc.
- Dinner
For dinner you won’t need to eat many different foods, you will only need 300 g of any fruit you like and make a fruit salad.
- For best results
If you want the best results for only 7 days, you will need to focus on a more rigorous diet. For breakfast, eat only the yoghurt with 200 g cucumbers and fruit. For lunch, eat only a large plate of cucumber salad with a piece of dried bread. While for dinner you must eat only a fruit salad.
