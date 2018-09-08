BeautyHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleTrendy Hacks

7-Day Cucumber Diet For Faster Weight Loss

Sep 8, 2018, 01:38 pm IST
1 minute read
Cucumber-weight-loss-Diet

The cucumber the cucumber can help the body get rid of the excess water, especially if you consume it on a daily basis. It can be perfect for a full detoxification, removing acne and cleansing the entire skin on the face. That is why many face masks include cucumbers.

  • Meal plan

Start this cucumber diet by following this meal plan:

  • Breakfast

You will need a low-fat yoghurt with no added sugars and add 200 grams of sliced cucumbers and mix them. In case you still feel hungry, slice 2 peaches or 1 apple and consume them.

  • Lunch

The lunch consists of a large plate of cucumber salad and a slice of toasted wheat bread. Sometimes you can boil or bake 2 potatoes, and replace the bread.

Another recipe you could try for lunch is a large plate of cucumber salad; two potatoes (boiled or baked) or 3 slices of toasted whole wheat bread; and 2 eggs / 150 grams of tuna or 150 grams white meat.

  • Cucumber shake

In between meals you can always drink cucumber shake. There is no limited amount.

Ingredients:

  • A handful of spinach
  • 20 g of almonds and walnuts
  • 1 apple
  • Ginger
  • 1 cucumber

 

  • Instructions:

Blend the spinach, cucumber, and apple along with their peels and add the ginger. Add the almonds and walnuts and consume it right away.

This shake is a rich source of iron, calcium, fiber, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin E, etc.

  • Dinner

For dinner you won’t need to eat many different foods, you will only need 300 g of any fruit you like and make a fruit salad.

  • For best results

If you want the best results for only 7 days, you will need to focus on a more rigorous diet. For breakfast, eat only the yoghurt with 200 g cucumbers and fruit. For lunch, eat only a large plate of cucumber salad with a piece of dried bread. While for dinner you must eat only a fruit salad.

