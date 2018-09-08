Air India Lands On Wrong Runway With Flat Tires

2 pilots have been grounded after an Air India flight lands on the wrong runway.

The aircraft carrying more than 136 passengers landed on a wrong runway on Friday at the Male airport in the Maldives.

The flight, AI 263 was operating on Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram-Male sector, and everyone was safe when it touched down on the uncommissioned runway.

A senior DGCA official said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been informed since it is a serious incident.

A senior Air India official said the aircraft “VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway” at Male’s Velana international airport.

The passengers have been reported as safe.

The tryes of the flight has burst and had to be towed away to the parking bay. The defalted tyres must have been a result of the pilots who applied brakes on realising that they landed on a wrong runway.

The local authorities are conducting a probe.

This is the second such incident in little over a month involving an Indian airline. In early August, a Jet Airways flight was not even on the runway when it tried to take off from the Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia. The two pilots allegedly attempted take-off from a taxiway instead of the runway, endangering nearly 150 people on board.