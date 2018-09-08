Avalos Podi- A Great Breakfast Recipe From Kerala

Avalos Podi is nothing but powdered rice flour and coconut. Let’s serve our family this great breakfast dish.

Avalos Podi

Avalos is usually eaten along with ripe bananas and sugar. You can also use honey instead of sugar.

Ingredients

Raw Rice Flour – 1 kg

Fresh Grated Coconut – 2 whole coconuts (Approx 8 cups)

Cumin Seeds (Jeerakam) – 1 handful

Salt – to taste

Method

Thoroughly combine rice flour, grated coconut, half of the cumin seeds and salt using your hands. Keep it aside for 1 hour.

Heat a wide and heavy bottomed pan. Throw in the rest of the cumin seeds and lightly roast it.

Add the rice flour and coconut mixture to the pan.

Fry everything on medium heat, stirring continuously till it becomes a light brown colour.

You will need to stir continuously so that the powder does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

It will take at least 25-30 minutes for the powder to get roasted thoroughly. So, please be patient.

Allow it to cool completely and store in airtight containers.

Note