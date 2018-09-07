Paal Pidi- A Sweet Kerala Breakfast

No, no, no. They are not Rasagullas, nor is it white Gulab Jammus. Try these delicious Paal Pidi for breakfast.

Paal Pidi

Ingredients

For the Rice Ball

Roasted Rice Flour – 1 cup

Thin Coconut Milk – 1/2 cup

Hot Water – as needed

For the Syrup

Coconut Milk – 2 to 2.5 cups [Canned Coconut Milk used for this recipe]

Water – 2 cups

Sugar – 12 tbsp (3/4 cup) [Alter according to your taste buds]

Powdered Cardamom – 4 to 6 pods

READ ALSO: Simple Break Breakfast Recipe- Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Method

Combine rice flour, salt and coconut milk in a vessel.

Bring water to a boil. Add the hot water little by little to the rice flour and mix with a spoon until combined.

When it is cool enough to touch, knead everything using your hands to form a smooth dough.

Prepare small cherry-sized balls using the dough, dipping your hand in water occasionally to prevent the dough from drying up. You can prepare around 100-120 dumplings using the above proportion.

In a wide pan, bring coconut milk and water to a slow boil.

Add powdered cardamom and sugar and stir well.

Reduce heat and slowly, add the rice balls to the pan. Do not add the balls on top of one another or they will stick. Instead spread it around in the pan.

Cover and cook for around 8-10 minutes on very low heat.

Remove from heat and keep it covered until ready to serve.

Serve it warm or chilled.

Note