Paal Pidi- A Sweet Kerala Breakfast

No, no, no. They are not Rasagullas, nor is it white Gulab Jammus. Try these delicious Paal Pidi for breakfast.
Paal Pidi
Ingredients
For the Rice Ball
- Roasted Rice Flour – 1 cup
- Thin Coconut Milk – 1/2 cup
- Hot Water – as needed
For the Syrup
- Coconut Milk – 2 to 2.5 cups [Canned Coconut Milk used for this recipe]
- Water – 2 cups
- Sugar – 12 tbsp (3/4 cup) [Alter according to your taste buds]
- Powdered Cardamom – 4 to 6 pods
Method
- Combine rice flour, salt and coconut milk in a vessel.
- Bring water to a boil. Add the hot water little by little to the rice flour and mix with a spoon until combined.
- When it is cool enough to touch, knead everything using your hands to form a smooth dough.
- Prepare small cherry-sized balls using the dough, dipping your hand in water occasionally to prevent the dough from drying up. You can prepare around 100-120 dumplings using the above proportion.
- In a wide pan, bring coconut milk and water to a slow boil.
- Add powdered cardamom and sugar and stir well.
- Reduce heat and slowly, add the rice balls to the pan. Do not add the balls on top of one another or they will stick. Instead spread it around in the pan.
- Cover and cook for around 8-10 minutes on very low heat.
- Remove from heat and keep it covered until ready to serve.
- Serve it warm or chilled.
Note
- The rice flour should be smooth, without any lumps. You can use commercial Idiyappam or Puttu Flour for this recipe.
- Some people use Regular Milk instead of Coconut Milk though I have never tried it.
- You can also lightly steam the dumplings before adding it to Coconut Milk. This will prevent the dumplings from breaking.
