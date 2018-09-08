BJP MLA Ram Kadam Under Fire Over Twitter Post After Ravan-Like Comment

After his Ravan like a comment, BJP MLA Ram Kadam is once again facing a backlash from the public.
On his Twitter handle the BJP MLA had offered his condolences on the passing of Sonali Bendre.
He took to Twitter to share the screenshot of a forwarded Whatsapp message that he received. After he was trolled for believing a baseless rumour, he deleted the message.
But he deleted the post realizing that it was a fake news.
He had apologized in another tweet:
About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery
— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018
