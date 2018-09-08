IndiaNEWS

BJP MLA Ram Kadam Under Fire Over Twitter Post After Ravan-Like Comment

Sep 8, 2018, 10:38 am IST
BJP MLA Ram Kadam
BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sanali Bendra's death

After his Ravan like a comment, BJP MLA Ram Kadam is once again facing a backlash from the public.

On his Twitter handle the BJP MLA had offered his condolences on the passing of Sonali Bendre.

Ram Kadam Twitter post

He took to Twitter to share the screenshot of a forwarded Whatsapp message that he received. After he was trolled for believing a baseless rumour, he deleted the message.

READ ALSO:  Ravan-Like BJP Leader Ram Kadam Apologizes Over Controversial Remark

Whatsapp forward

But he deleted the post realizing that it was a fake news.

He had apologized in another tweet:

