BJP MLA Ram Kadam Under Fire Over Twitter Post After Ravan-Like Comment

After his Ravan like a comment, BJP MLA Ram Kadam is once again facing a backlash from the public.

On his Twitter handle the BJP MLA had offered his condolences on the passing of Sonali Bendre.

He took to Twitter to share the screenshot of a forwarded Whatsapp message that he received. After he was trolled for believing a baseless rumour, he deleted the message.

But he deleted the post realizing that it was a fake news.

He had apologized in another tweet: