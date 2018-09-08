celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai will be the First Woman to be Honoured with this Award

Apart from Aishwarya, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will receive the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction, and "Dhadak" star Janhvi Kapoor will receive Awards

Sep 8, 2018, 07:16 am IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to receive the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards, which has been established to honour the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood.

The Miss World 1994, will receive the award on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency here, as per the reports of hollywoodreporter.com. WIFT India said that Aishwarya will receive the award for showcasing a ‘distinction in her craft and for expanding the role of women within the entertainment industry.’

Apart from Aishwarya, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will receive the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction, and “Dhadak” star Janhvi Kapoor will receive the WIFT Emerald Award. Emerald Award recognizes an artiste’s debut performance, for her role in the tragic romance drama Dhadak released this year.

