Here are some natural home remedies for migraine relief

Headache disorders are often underestimated and under-recognised but they are one of the most common disorders of the nervous system. Headaches are painful and disabling, but not all of them are the same. The ones that happen if you’re suffering from migraine also cause several other unwanted symptoms. According to the World Health Organisation, “Migraine most often begins at puberty and most affects those aged between 35 and 45 years. It is more common in women, usually by a factor of about 2:1, because of hormonal influence.”

Symptoms of Migraine

1. Pulsating headache, often on one side

2. Nausea

3. Light sensitivity

4. Pulsating and recurrent pain

5. Blurred vision

6. Light headednes

7. Symptoms may last for 2-3 days

Home Remedies for Migraine

1. Drink Ginger Tea

Most health experts suggest adding ginger to your daily diet considering it is a superfood and helps in promoting overall health.

2. Inhale Essential Oils

Add five to 10 drops of the essential oil into hot water and take deep breaths so as to inhale the steam.

3. Use Sesame Oil as a Nasal Drop

According to Ayurveda, migraines may mostly be associated with an aggravated vata dosha caused due to mental stress or insomnia. The dry nature of vata can make you dehydrated, leading to stiffness of muscles and constipation that trigger a headache. In order to relieve the pressure created in the body, put about four drops of sesame oil in your nostrils once a day till the migraine attack lasts and inhale deeply. Sesame oil relieves the gases that are causing the head pressure and relaxes your body.

Also Read : Amazing Health Benefits Of Orange Juice

4. Apply Nutmeg Paste

Make a paste with crushed nutmeg powder and water and massage on your forehead.

5. Yoga for Migraine

Yoga can help in calming the mind and relaxing the blood vessels.

6. Peppermint

A 2008 study published in the Journal of Neuroscience shows that the fragrance of the peppermint herb helps in relieving a headache.