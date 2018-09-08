Kathua Illegal Orphanage: Rescued 20 Children after Complaint of Sexual Assault

Months after the horrendous rape case of a young girl came to light from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district; another shocking case has come up from the area. The authorities have raided an orphanage, which was being run illegally and have rescued 20 children, who were holed up inside; of which 8 are girls.

The cops are now investigating the case. The orphanage was being run in ward number 14 in Kathua. The cops have now detained him and he is being quizzed and rescued 12 boys and 8 girls.

The authorities are claiming that they are probing all the complaints received by them. Of the rescued, 12 boys between 7 and 16 years of age have been shifted to bal ashram and 8 girls have been shifted to Naari Niketan.

The children have levied serious allegations of sexual assault on the father. All the children are from poor families and have come from Jammu, Punjab and Himachal. The matter came to light after a girl staying inside complained of sexual assault to people; a post which police reached the spot and rescued the children safely.