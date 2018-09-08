Pet Dog Attacks Six-Year-Old Girl: Owner Arrested- CCTV Visuals Out

A pet dog attacked a minor girl in Rohtak on Monday evening. The dog’s owner was arrested after the incident.

The dog attacks a six-year-old girl whose condition is said to be critical after the incident. The attack took place at Omex City in Haryana’s Rohtak and was caught on a CCTV camera.

The girl was playing outside her house when the dog attacked her. Her mother saw the animal attacking her daughter in a CCTV camera installed outside the house and rushed to rescue her. The dog bit the victim’s neck, chest and ear. Locals somehow managed to rescue the girl from the clutches of the furious animal. A complained was filed in Urban State police station.

Locals beat the dog with sticks to save the girl. The owner of the dog, Ravinder, was arrested a day after the attack. He was produced before a local court which granted him bail on Wednesday.