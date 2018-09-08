Terrorists Attack Police Picket; 1 Killed

The terrorists had attacked a police picket in which one of them were killed.

The incident took place in Jammu Kashmir’s Anantnag district TODAY. A soldier was also injured in the encounter.

The terrorist has been identified as Bilal Ahmad – a resident of Tantraypora Yaripora of the neighbouring Kulgam district, a police spokesman said.

Bilal had joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT three months ago. His involvement was also established in a weapon snatching case earlier. He was involved in carrying out terror attacks on the security forces and civilian atrocities in the area.

The militant’s weapon was recovered from the site.

This comes after the militants attacked the police picket at Achabal in the south Kashmir district Friday night, a police spokesman said.