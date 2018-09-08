BankingBusinessInternationalLatest NewsNEWS

Vijay Mallya Spotted Amongst the Spectators of India vs England 5th Test: See Video

As per the latest developments, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London had adjourned the proceedings on the case on July 31, 2018.

Sep 8, 2018, 01:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Vijay Mallya, the ex-owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore who was spotted entering the venue amongst the spectators of India vs England fifth test at Oval.

A news agency released the video of the fugitive liquor baron entering the venue. As per the latest developments, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London had adjourned the proceedings on the case on July 31, 2018. However, the proceedings will soon begin on September 12, 2018. It was earlier reported that the business tycoon had earlier offered to settle the debuts by selling his assets worth Rs 13,900 crore. Check out the video of Mallya entering the venue:

Also Read: Special court grants more time to Vijay Mallya for replying on ED’s notice

Responding to the reports of paying his debts, Mallya tweeted, “Media reports quote an ED official stating that I am attempting a plea bargain. Would respectfully suggest that the official read the ED charge sheet first. I would invite the ED to advance the same plea bargain theory in Court in front of whom I have placed my assets.”

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 4, 2017, 08:16 am IST

Check out who all attends the bash in honor of the London Mayor

Jul 28, 2017, 06:37 pm IST

France to donate 31 Jaguar Strike Fighters to Indian Air Force

Jul 5, 2017, 08:17 am IST

Chennai ISIS member transferred Rs 5 lakh to fighters abroad

mohanlal and shreya
Mar 7, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal to be seen with Shreya Ghoshal

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close