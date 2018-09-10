Bharat Bandh : Opposition’s unity showing our power, says Congress

At least 21 opposition parties, led by the Congress, are participating in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ or shutdown today to protest the rise in fuel prices in the country and depreciation of the rupee. Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined protests in Delhi this morning.

“Bharat Bandh will surely have an impact on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership. Also, this Bharat Bandh will also have an impact on people of this nation, because they will get to know that we as Opposition are with them in hard times. Opposition unity is showing our power and PM Modi’s weakness,” Congress leader Meira Kumar told.

Fuel prices continued its northward march on Monday with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre in the national capital.

Taking a stand against the same, several Opposition party leaders and workers on Monday started their protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government in various parts of the country.

“It is the responsibility of the Opposition to remove the anti-people government out of power,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.